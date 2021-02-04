Goldeyes Add Sparkplug Gonzalez

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed outfielder Jay Gonzalez on Thursday.

Gonzalez last played in 2019 where he hit .310 in 63 games for the Can-Am League champion New Jersey Jackals. The San Diego, California native scored 52 runs, while finishing 10th in the Can-Am League in batting average and fifth in on -base percentage (.406). Gonzalez hit safely in 47 of 63 games played, and went consecutive games without a hit just once. There were only five games all season in which Gonzalez did not reach base with a hit or a walk. Defensively, the 29-year-old averaged 2.2 catches per game and committed just three errors while serving as New Jersey's centre fielder.

"Jay is a good defender in centre field who hits from the left side," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "He's one of those guys that gives you a good, professional at bat, and is willing to take a walk if it's given to him. We're looking for some guys that can hopefully come into our lineup and walk as many times as they strike out. He can steal bases, score runs, and do some things. That's the kind of guy we're looking for, so I'm excited about him."

Gonzalez is entering his seventh season of professional baseball, and was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 10th round in 2014 out of the University of Mount Olive (Mount Olive, North Carolina). A left-handed batter and fielder, Gonzalez has reached the Double-A level three times in his career, and is a lifetime .273 hitter with a .372 on-base percentage in 514 professional games. Gonzalez has averaged 90 runs scored, 23 doubles, 44 RBI, 45 stolen bases, and 92 walks per 162 contests during his career. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound outfielder was voted a Short Season-A New York-Penn League All-Star in 2014 while playing for the Aberdeen IronBirds. The following season, Gonzalez was named an Orioles' Organizational All-Star by Minor League Baseball. In each of his last five seasons played, Gonzalez has posted an on-base percentage of .352 or higher.

The Goldeyes now have 11 players under contract for the 2021 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which is scheduled to begin in May.

2021 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

RHP Ryan Dull

OF Jay Gonzalez

C Lucas Herbert

OF Logan Hill

OF Tyler Hill

LHP Mitchell Lambson

RHP Josh Lucas

1B Kyle Martin

OF Max Murphy

RHP Eduard Reyes

OF Liam Scafariello

The Winnipeg Goldeyes and the American Association intend to play the 2021 season, and expect a schedule to be released in the coming weeks.

