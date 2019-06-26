Lambson Dominates as Goldeyes Clip X's

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (22-14) beat the Sioux City Explorers 3-2 at Lewis and Clark Park on Wednesday night.

Goldeyes' starting pitcher Mitchell Lambson (5-1) picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on six hits in eight-plus innings. Lambson walked none and set a career-high with 11 strikeouts. Lambson's previous high was nine strikeouts, which came on April 15th of last year while pitching for the Mexican League's Pericos de Puebla.

Tied at 2-2 in the top of the ninth inning, Reggie Abercrombie was hit by a pitch with one out. After Nathan Gercken relieved Tyler Fallwell, Wes Darvill lined a single to right-centre on a two-strike count. Abercrombie went first to third, and drew a throw from right fielder Michael Lang that allowed Darvill to advance to second. The Explorers intentionally walked Kyle Martin to load the bases, and the Goldeyes took a 3-2 lead when Kevin Garcia legged out a fielder's choice on a potential inning-ending double play groundball to shortstop.

In the bottom of the ninth, Lang and Nate Samson opened the inning with back-to-back singles. Lambson was relieved by Victor Capellan, and the Explorers moved runners to second and third on a Jose Sermo sacrifice bunt. Winnipeg intentionally walked Adam Sasser before Capellan retired Dexture McCall on a foul popup to Martin at first. Capellan then struck out Dylan Kelly for the final out. The pitch briefly trickled away from Kevin Garcia, but the Goldeyes' catcher scrambled after the ball and threw to first to complete the strikeout. Capellan earned his league-leading 13th save of the year.

Winnipeg took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Alex Perez and Tyler Hill opened the game with back-to-back singles. Three batters later, James Harris lined a double to left-centre that scored both runners.

Samson hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the first, and the Explorers tied the game when Sebastian Zawada homered leading off the bottom of the third. Following Zawada's home run, Lambson retired 18 of the next 21 batters to face him.

Fallwell (4-2) took the loss in relief for Sioux City.

Explorers' starter Eric Karch took a no-decision, allowing two earned runs on six hits in five innings. Karch walked two and struck out three.

Hill had four hits for the Goldeyes.

