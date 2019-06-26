American Association Game Recaps

St. Paul 4, Texas 3 - Box Score

The St. Paul Saints (26-12) walked off on the Texas AirHogs after a wild finish at CHS Field.

The Saints were leading 1-0 heading into the eighth inning but the AirHogs jumped in front with an RBI double from DH Jonathan Moroney, a wild pitch that scored RF Stewart Ijames and a sac fly from SS Yang Jin.

In the bottom of the ninth, SS Joey Wong tied the score with a two-out double that plated pinch hitter Burt Reynolds and 3B Chesny Young. In the next at-bat RF, Max Murphy singled to right field to plate Wong and end the game.

Murphy and 2B Josh Allen each had two hits for the Saints while 2B Josh Prince had a pair for the AirHogs.

Winnipeg 3, Sioux City 2 - Box Score

The Winnipeg Goldeyes (22-14) slid past the Sioux City Explorers 3-2 thanks to a ninth-inning run.

The Goldeyes took the early lead in the top of the first inning when DH James Harris doubled to score 2B Alex Perez and LF Tyler Hill (4-for-4). In the bottom of the first, SS Nate Samson (2-for-4) hit a solo home run and, in the third, LF Sebastian Zawada hit a lead-off home run to tie the score. In the ninth, CF Reggie Abercrombie was hit by a pitch and worked his way around to score the game-winning run as C Kevin Garcia hit into a fielder's choice.

Starter Mitchell Lambson (5-1) earned the win for working eight innings, giving up just two earned runs on six hits and recording a career-high 11 strikeouts. Reliever Victor Capellan picked up his 13th save, which leads the league.

Fargo-Moorhead 7, Sioux Falls 0 - Box Score

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (24-14) shutout the Sioux Falls Canaries 7-0 for their ninth win in a row.

The RedHawks went to work right away as LF Brennan Metzger hit a lead-off home run on the first pitch of the game. RF Tim Colwell (2-for-5) doubled in the next at-bat and scored when CF Devan Ahart bounced out. Later in the frame, 2B T.J. Bennett (2-for-4) hit a two-run home run to give the RedHawks a 4-0 lead. In the fourth, C Daniel Comstock (2-for-4) hit a two-run home run and Ahart singled home SS Yhoxian Medina for what turned out to be the final run of the game.

Starting pitcher Sebastian Kessay earned the win for throwing 5.2 innings and giving up six hits while striking out seven batters. Reliever Luke Wilkins closed things out by allowing just one hit over the final three innings and striking out three.

For the Canaries, both RF Clint Coulter and 3B Mitch Glasser had a pair of hits.

Gary SouthShore 7, Milwaukee 3 - Box Score

The Gary SouthShore RailCats (15-21) made an early lead stand up for a 7-3 win against the Milwaukee Milkmen.

The RailCats put a pair of runs on the board in the first and tacked on four more in the third. They added their final run in the top of the eighth before the Milkmen plated all three of their runs in the bottom half of the inning.

For the RailCats, 3B Randy Santiesteban, DH Colin Wills, 1B Thomas Walraven and SS Marcus Mooney each had a pair of hits and Willis had game-high three RBIs. LF Raymond Jones added a pair of RBIs.

For the Milkmen, 3B Jose Rosario went 2-for-4 and 2B Garrett Copeland and LF Adam Walker each added an RBI.

Cleburne 8, Lincoln 2 - Box Score

The Cleburne Railroaders (18-20) turned eight hits into eight runs on the way to an 8-2 win against the Lincoln Saltdogs.

The Railroaders built up the lead with a pair of runs in the fourth, seventh and eighth innings and added singles in the third and sixth. Lincoln's runs came in the top of the ninth, after Cleburne had put the game out of reach. Cleburne saw a pair of his from 2B Ryan Brett and 1B Logan Trowbridge, who also had a pair of RBIs and runs scored. 3B Chase Simpson pitched in three RBIs.

For the Saltdogs, RF Randolph Oduber went 3-for-4 with a run scored and 1B/3B Cody Regis went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Kansas City 1, Chicago 0 - (Suspended/Rain)

The game between the Kansas City T-Bones and the Chicago Dogs was suspended in the third inning due to rain. The T-Bones were leading 1-0 at the time. The game will be resumed tomorrow, Thursday, June 27, at 3:30 p.m. as a part of a doubleheader. Game one will be the full nine innings and game two will be seven.

