Goldeyes Rally Behind Lambson for Win

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Explorers and Winnipeg Goldeyes rivalry in 2019 always seems to have games that come down to gut wrenching, heart racing, dramatic finishes and this one was no different as Winnipeg scores late to win 3-2.

The star of the game was Goldeyes south paw Mitchell Lambson. Coming off of back to back complete games Lambson came close to making it a hat trick as he tossed eight innings of two run ball allowing just six hits and no walks while striking out eleven in the contest.

Incredibly enough of the 24 outs Lambson recorded on the night only two of them came on ground balls. Lambson even came out for the ninth inning of this one before being pulled from the game after the first two men reached base. In his last three starts now Lambson has thrown 26 innings and allowed only three runs.

Eric Karch was also good for Sioux City though a high pitch count allowed him to only go five innings. He would take the no decision allowing two runs, scattering six hits, walking two and striking out three.

Winnipeg for the second straight night put multiple runs on the board in the first inning as back to back singles opened the game against Karch. After consecutive strikeouts James Harris delivered a two out two run double to put the Goldeyes up 2-0.

Nate Samson responded in the bottom half of the first with his fourth home run of the year, the solo blast cutting the deficit in half. Sebastian Zawada would tie the game 2-2 with his third home run of the season to lead off the third inning.

And that is how the score would stay till the ninth. Tyler Fallwell pitched brilliantly out of the pen for Sioux City tossing three and a thirds innings but he would take the tough luck loss for the X's. After striking out the lead off batter in the ninth, Fallwell plunked Reggie Abercrombie. Nathan Gercken would take over on the mound for the Explorers but would surrender a base hit to Wes Darvill putting runners at second and third. An intentional walk loaded the bases with one out. Kevin Garcia hit a ground ball to short but was able to beat out the potential double play, allowing Abercrombie to score from third and put the Goldeyes up 3-2.

In the home half of the ninth, Michael Lang and Samson lead off with singles knocking Lambson out of the game. Victor Capellan would come on in relief. Jose Sermo dropped down a sacrifice bunt to move the tying run to third and the winning run to second. Adam Sasser was then intentionally walked bringing up bases loaded and one out. But Capellan earned his thirteenth save of the season getting Dexture McCall to pop out and striking out the Explorers hottest hitter in the lineup in Dylan Kelly to secure the victory.

The Goldeyes win sets up a rubber game in the three game series on Thursday between Winnipeg and Sioux City with the Explorers throwing right hander Taylor Jordan against lefty Ryan Johnson for the Goldeyes. First pitch is scheduled for 7:12 pm.

