Lambson Delivers Two-Hit Shutout over Saints

ST. PAUL, MN - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (47-33) beat the St. Paul Saints 8-0 at CHS Field on Monday night.

Mitchell Lambson (11-2) pitched a complete game, two-hit shutout to earn the win. Lambson walked two and struck out nine. It was Lambson's third complete game of the year and his second shutout. It was also the sixth time Lambson has struck out nine batters or more in a start. Lambson's six complete games over the last two years are now tied for fifth in Goldeyes' history.

The Goldeyes got off to a quick start in the top of the first. Jonathan Moroney extended his hitting streak to nine games with a leadoff single to left-centre. Moroney went to third when Wes Darvill ripped a single to right-centre. Two batters later, Kyle Martin lifted a sacrifice fly to centre that scored Moroney. Martin has driven in 43 runs in his last 39 games.

The Goldeyes broke the game open with seven runs in the top of the fourth. Willy Garcia doubled off the wall in right-centre leading off, and after Dominic Ficociello came back from a 1-2 count to walk, Alex Perez slugged a double to right-centre that scored Garcia. With second and third and no outs, Adrian Marin lined a single to centre that scored both Ficociello and Perez. Two batters later, Moroney crushed a two-run homer that landed atop the elevated concourse in left-centre field. Following the home run, the Goldeyes went on to load the bases with two outs. Darvill and Martin both scored when Ficociello reached on an error by Saints' first baseman John Silviano.

Eddie Medina (7-2) started for the Saints (47-33) and took the loss, allowing eight runs, six earned, on 10 hits in three and two-thirds innings. Medina walked three and struck out one.

