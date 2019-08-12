Saints Blanked by Lambson, Drop Series Opener 8-0 to Winnipeg

August 12, 2019 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - For the second consecutive game the St. Paul Saints fell behind big early and couldn't climb out of the hole. A seven-run fourth inning by the Winnipeg Goldeyes coupled with a sensational start from All-Star lefty Mitchell Lambson spoiled the first game of the crucial three-game set between the two rivals. The Goldeyes handed the Saints their second shutout loss of the season, 8-0 in front of 7,538 at CHS Field. The defeat drops the Saints to 47-33 and into a tie for second place with the Goldeyes in the North Division.

Eddie Medina got the start for the Saints and surrendered a run in the first inning. After singling to begin the ballgame, Jonathan Moroney went first-to-third on a base hit by Wes Darvill. Two batters later, Kyle Martin drove him in with a sacrifice fly to right and put Winnipeg up 1-0.

Medina made it through the next two innings unscathed, but would not make it out of the fourth. The Goldeyes batted around, sending 12 men to the plate and scored seven runs on six hits. Willy Garcia got the mega-rally started with a double off the wall in right. Dominic Ficociello walked and Alex Perez came through with an RBI double off the wall in right-center to score Garcia and make it 2-0. Then, Adrian Marin punched a two-run single to center and it was 4-0 before an out was recorded in the inning. Two batters after Marin, Moroney struck again, this time for a two-run homer to left-center. It was his sixth bomb of the season and Winnipeg suddenly had a 6-0 lead. A Darvill single followed by back-to-back walks to Reggie Abercrombie and Martin loaded the bases with one out. Abercrombie was then hit by a Willy Garcia grounder for the second out. The final batter Medina would face was Ficociello, who ripped a sharp grounder under the glove of John Silviano at first base and into right field. Darvill and Martin came in to score on the error and Medina was pulled with his team down 8-0.

On the other side, Lambson turned in an outstanding start for Winnipeg. He went the distance, tossing a complete-game shutout on 116 pitches. The southpaw only allowed two hits (both singles), one by Michael Lang in the third and the other by Dan Motl in the sixth. The Saints did not have a runner advance past second base all night. In total, Lambson faced 31 batters in his 9.0-innings. He walked two and struck out nine. It's his third complete game and second shutout of the season.

Out of the bullpen, Ken Frosch was tremendous for the Saints. He hurled a career-high 3.2 shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out two. Mike Devine didn't allow a run over 2.0 innings of work on two hits while striking out three.

The two teams continue their three-game series Tuesday afternoon at 1:05pm at CHS Field. The Saints send RHP Ryan Zimmerman (5-3, 3.87) to the mound against Goldeyes' LHP Joel Bender (2-2, 2.73). It's YMCA Day at the ballpark. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM and seen on the Saints Cable Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.