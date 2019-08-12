Monday's Game Postponed, Doubleheader on Tuesday

August 12, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





GARY, IND. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats game against the Texas AirHogs scheduled for Monday, August 12th at 7:10 p.m. has been postponed due to severe weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, August 13th at 4:30 p.m.. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. with both games of the doubleheader being 7-inning games.

Fans with tickets for the Monday game can exchange them at the RailCats Box Office for tickets to any 2019 regular season Gary SouthShore RailCats game.

.RailCats' left-hander Trevor Lubking (5-9, 4.42) makes his league-high 20 starts against AirHogs' right-hander Gan Quan (1-6, 5.80) in the opening game of the series and RailCats' right-hander Justin Sinibaldi (5-5, 3.21) opposes AirHogs' right-hander Travis Ballew (1-10, 4.95) in game two.

Tuesday's game is another Taco Tuesday and Community HealthNet Health Centers Tuesday. Visit any Northwest Indiana CHN for complimentary tickets to Tuesday's game and enjoy our beef tacos and margaritas for $2 and $5, respectively.

Close out your summer with FANtastic Family Fun with suite or party deck packages for your group! Call 219-882-2255 or visit www.railcatsbaseball.com for more information on having your outing at the ballpark.

Ticket packages for the 2019 Gary SouthShore RailCats season are available online at railcatsbaseball.com and can also be purchased by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL. The RailCats box office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.