Lakeland Flying Tigers Host Tampa Tarpons for Final Homestand of 2023 Regular Season

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers return to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Tuesday, September 5 for the final homestand of the 2023 regular season as they host the Tampa Tarpons for a six-game series.

First pitch of the series opener against the Tarpons on Tuesday is set for 6:30 p.m.

Last Series

The Flying Tigers won three of six games on the road against the Jupiter Hammerheads. Lakeland is 39-21 so far in the second half of the season, good for first place in the Florida State League West in the second half.

Max Clark, who was the Detroit Tigers' No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Amateur Draft, made his Flying Tigers debut on August 24, and the 18-year-old outfielder earned five hits in his first 26 at-bats, as well as four RBI and seven walks in his first Single-A action.

Bingo Tuesday, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Tuesday, September 5 is Bingo Night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. All fans will receive a bingo card upon entry to the ballpark, with a chance to win Walk-On's gift cards and Flying Tigers prizes during every Lakeland at-bat. The first 10 fans who record a bingo will win a prize.

All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday

This all-inclusive package includes your game ticket and all-you-can-eat selections for one low price on Wednesday, September 6. Enjoy unlimited hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, pretzels and fountain drinks from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

College Night & 8-6-3 Value Thursday

Now that students are back at school, local college students are invited to enjoy a night off at the ballpark on Thursday, September 7 with special in-game competitions between schools and discounts throughout the park.

Fans can also enjoy 8-6-3 Value Thursday with a hamburger-and-fries combo for $8, 16-ounce draft beers for $6 and 22-ounce fountain drinks for $3.

Giveaway Friday

The first 300 paid fans in attendance on Friday, September 8 will receive a grab bag full of Flying Tigers-branded items.

Sunday Brunch & Family Fun Day (First pitch at 11 a.m.)

Fans can purchase a '34 Club ticket and enjoy brunch in style on Sunday, September 10 with an all-you-can-eat buffet which includes fresh Florida fruit, pastries, yogurt parfaits, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, French toast sticks, breakfast potatoes, an omelet station and much more. With first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m., brunch is served from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Young Flying Tigers fans can enjoy kids' zones with multiple activities during the game, including face painting, balloon artists and bounce houses. All kids 12 and under are invited onto the field after the game to run the bases (weather permitting).

Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as low as $7 at LakelandFlyingTigers.com/Tickets. This is the last homestand of the 2023 regular season, so time is running out to visit Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

For more information about Flying Tigers single-game tickets, call the box office at 863-413-4140 or email FlyingTigers@Tigers.com.

