Mussels Drop Series Opener to Marauders 10-5

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Rubel Cespedes launched his team-leading 13th dinger Tuesday, but the Mighty Mussels' bullpen surrendered six runs in a 10-5 loss to the Bradenton Marauders at Hammond Stadium.

Trailing 4-1, Cespedes led off the fourth with a towering homer to deep right center to cut the deficit to 4-2. Since 2009, only three Fort Myers (65-61, 31-29) hitters have hit more homers in a season than Cespedes.

In the top of the first, Enmanuel Terrero singled and stole second to open the game. With nobody out, Lonnie White Jr. skied a two-run shot to left that put Bradenton (73-52, 38-22) up 2-0. Two hitters later, Charles McAdoo cracked a solo homer down the left-field line to put the Marauders up 3-0. In five games versus Fort Myers this season, McAdoo has hit three homers and driven in 10 runs.

Still trailing by three in the bottom of the second, Cespedes and Nate Baez notched back-to-back singles to begin the frame. Two outs later, Baez took off for second which drew and errant throw from Bradenton catcher Geovanny Planchart. As the ball rolled into center, Cespedes scored from third to make it 3-1.

In the top of the fourth, Omar Alfonso led off the inning with a single. With one out, Nadal stole second and advanced to third when the throw from Mussels' catcher Ricardo Olivar sailed into center. As Nadal raced for third, centerfielder Walker Jenkins failed to pick up the ball cleanly which allowed Nadal to score and push the lead to 4-1.

After Bradenton added on two more on a Rodolofo Nolasco double in seventh, Fort Myers rallied back in the eighth. After Maddux Houghton walked and Jay Harry singled, Jenkins sent a two-run triple to deep right center that put the Mussels within two. The next hitter was Olivar, who rolled a grounder to short to score Jenkins and make it 6-5.

In the top of the ninth, Kalae Harrison and McAdoo walked ahead of a Rodolfo Noasco homer that broke the game back open at 9-5. Bradenton tacked on another on an errant throw from Olivar that capped the scoring at 10-5.

The Mussels will look to bounce back tomorrow when they send minor-league rehabber Chris Paddack to the mound to take on Wilber Dotel (7-2, 2.89) of the Marauders. Jack Noble (1-2, 3.18) will follow for the Mussels. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

