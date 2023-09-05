Jonathan Petit Wins FSL August Pitcher of the Month

Right-handed pitcher Jonathan Petit took home the Florida State League's Pitcher of the Month award for August, finishing with a 2-0 record in four appearances (three starts) and a 2.78 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 22.2 innings pitched. The Threshers won all four games in which Petit appeared, including the Threshers largest comeback of the year on the fourth of August when Petit tossed a career-high 11 strikeouts without walking a single batter. Those 11 strikeouts came in Petit's lone relief appearance of August, where he went 4.2 innings with one run on three hits and one walk allowed. He threw 6.0 innings in each of his three August starts, including a shutout of the Lakeland Flying Tigers in his final game of the month. His 2.78 August ERA was second in the league over the month and he led the Florida State League in WHIP (0.88) and Batting Average Against (.175) in August.

