Jackson Hicks Named Harmon Killebrew Award Winner

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Right-handed pitcher Jackson Hicks has been named as the Mighty Mussels' 2023 recipient of the Harmon Killebrew Award.

Created in 2011 following the Hall of Famer's passing, the Killebrew Award honors a minor league player from each of the Twins' full-season affiliates for outstanding community service. Recipients are nominated by the general managers of the minor league clubs.

"Jackson has been a consistent upbeat and positive presence in the clubhouse, around the stadium and in the Southwest Florida community," Mussels' general manager Judd Loveland said. "Making his home in Fort Myers, he has played a valuable role at our youth camps and is a role model for the game of baseball."

Over two seasons with Single-A Fort Myers, Hicks led the team in appearances (73), notching a 3.19 ERA over 101.2 innings pitched. In his final 16 innings before his promotion on August 21, he allowed just one earned run on seven hits while striking out 23 (0.56 ERA).

"Jackson epitomizes what a consummate teammate looks like and what it means to serve others in the community," Fort Myers manager Brian Meyer said. "Whether it be through daily fan interactions or being out front in community efforts, Jackson finds a way to connect with others and make a positive impact."

Hicks' mindset is shaped by his humble start. He attended the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill as a conventional student, pitching for the Tar Heels' club team. After graduating with a double major in political science, Hicks began building homes with Habitat for Humanity.

He simultaneously continued to hone his craft during the pandemic, posting videos of his pitching arsenal on YouTube. That earned him a contract in the independent United Shores Professional Baseball League. After a few strong months pitching in Michigan, Hicks earned an affiliated contract with the Twins on July 28, 2021.

