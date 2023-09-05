Pair of Homers Power Threshers to Victory

September 5, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







WEST PALM BEACH, FL - Jordan Dissin and Bryson Ware each knocked two hits, including a three-run homer each, as the Clearwater Threshers (77-48. 33-27) beat the Palm Beach Cardinals (62-61, 25-33) 7-3 at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. The Threshers look for their third-straight win on Wednesday night in West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach's starter Chen-Wei Lin walked Chad Castillo and Ricardo Rosario with one out in the second inning before Dissin cleared the bases with a laser to left field to give the Threshers a 3-0 lead. Ware drew a walk before being thrown out at second base on a fielder's choice hit by Troy Schreffler. Emaarion Boyd moved Schreffler to second on a base hit, and Schreffler scored on an RBI single from William Bergolla that extended the Threshers' lead to 4-0.

A two-out RBI double put Palm Beach on the board at 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning. They added another run in the sixth with an RBI single to cut the Threshers' lead to 4-2. Won-Bin Cho drove in a run on a single in the seventh to cut the lead to 4-3, but he was thrown out by Rosario in center when he tried to advance to second.

Castillo and Rosario singled off Cardinals' reliever Wilmer Ortega to lead off the eighth inning. After Rosario was replaced by Jordan Viars as pinch-runner, Bryson Ware drilled a 1-2 pitch into the left-field bullpen to lift the Threshers' lead to 7-3. Saul Teran tossed 2.0 perfect innings to seal the win at 7-3.

Eiberson Castellano (3-2) allowed one run on three hits with two walks and a strikeout in 5.0 innings of work to earn the win. Braydon Tucker allowed one run on two hits with one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Brandon Beckel allowed one run on two hits in 1.0 frame. Teran struck out two in 2.0 perfect innings.

Castellano set a new season-high with 5.0 innings pitched...He earned his first win as a starter in 2023...Two of DIssin's three career home runs have been three-run shots...Miller recorded a hit for the sixth straight game...Boyd recorded his 27th multi-hit game of the season...Four of the eight Threshers who recorded a hit had multi-hit games...Ware set a career-high with three RBIs...It was the fourth three-RBI game of DIssin's career...The Threshers continue their final regular season road series against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Wednesday evening... First pitch is at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, September 6... You can purchase playoff tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from September 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.