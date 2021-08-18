Lake Erie sputters in game one; Mounts drastic comeback in second contest

WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania - The Lake Erie Crushers and the Washington Wild Things did double duty Wednesday night in Pennsylvania. Both games brought excitement as the final scores were one-run affairs.

Game one included fantastic pitching mixed with unfortunate double plays against the Lake Erie offense. All three times the Crushers reached base in the game, the next batter hit into a double play.

The lone run scored in the opening game was an Andrew Sohn RBI single, scoring Joe Campagna.

Jake Pilarski (3-3) was the tough-luck loser in the start. Pilarski delivered five innings of one-run ball on six hits. He handed out two free passes and sat down three Washington batters via the strikeout.

Ben Vicini claimed the victory. His undefeated season continues as he beholds a 6-0 record. He struck out six men while surrendering two hits.

Zach Strecker recorded his 15th save of the 2021 campaign to wrap up the 1-0 victory for the Wild Things.

Game two opened with a blast for the Crushers. Newly acquired Zach Racusin destroyed a home run to left field to lead off the nightcap.

Washington battled right back, Bralin Jackson recorded an RBI sacrifice fly to score Andrew Sohn to even the score.

The 1-1 tie remained until the bottom of the sixth inning; Hector Roa pounded a run-scoring single into right field.

Lake Erie had its backs against the wall, entering the final frame. Strecker went to record his second save of the day; however, he faltered in his attempt. A leadoff double from Eric Callahan followed by a Shawon Dunston Jr. single led to a game-tying Racusin RBI single. Connor Oliver sent Dunston Jr. home to record the go-ahead run.

The Crushers handed the reigns to J.T. Perez with the task of holding on to the lead. Perez answered the call, sitting down the side in order to record his 11th save of the summer. The Crushers prevailed to a 3-2 victory.

Sam Curtis spent 4 2/3 innings on the mound. He only gave up one run on five hits while fanning three. He received a no-decision, with Taylor Sugg getting the victory. Sugg is now 3-2 on the year. With the loss, Strecker owns a 2-5 record.

The Crushers are five games below .500 at 34-39 following the doubleheader split. Lake Erie has played 11 doubleheaders this season and has split all 11 of them.

The rubber match will get underway at 7:05 pm EST Thursday. Dillon Larsen is the scheduled starter for Lake Erie, and Washington has yet to determine its starting pitcher.

