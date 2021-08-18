Bullpen Delivers Miners Win

Augusta, NJ - The Sussex County Miners (40-32) earned their second straight victory over the Florence Y'alls by a score of 6-4 on Wednesday night. With a Washington Wild Things splitting a double header against the Lake Erie Crushers, the Miners lead at the top of the Northeast Division sits at 2.5 games.

Sussex County struck for four runs in the bottom of the first to open up the scoring. The Y'alls responded with four runs of their own of the next two innings to tie the game. An RBI single from Audi Ciriaco put the Miners ahead 4-3 in the bottom of the third, and they would never look back.

Six scoreless innings for the Miners bullpen stole the show on the night. It all began with Danny Zardon, who only allowed one base runner in three innings of work. Justin Watts came out for the top of the seventh, going 1 2/3 innings while giving up no hits and one walk. With a runner standing at first base, left handed pitcher Alex Demchak recorded a key out to end the top of the eighth inning. Miners closer Michael Mediavilla finished it off with a clean ninth.

Bobby Jones got plenty of contributions from the team offensively as well. Audy Ciriaco continued to stay red-hot, going 3-for-4 with two runs batted in. Chuck Taylor, Kaleo Johnson and LT Struble had two hits each.

The Miners and Y'alls will complete their three-game series tomorrow night, with a 7:05 first pitch scheduled at Skylands Stadium. Jonaiker Villalobos will be on the mound for Y'alls and Dwayne Marshall will start for the Miners.

