Lake Erie Falls in Game 2 - Magical Season Comes to a Close

September 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington, PA - On a chilly night in Washington, Pennsylvania, the Lake Erie Crushers' season came to a conclusion. The Washington Wild Things clinched the West Divisional Series, winning by a 10-0 score.

The Crushers had their chances early on, loading the bases in both the 2nd and 4th innings. Both times Washington starter RHP Zach Kirby hunkered down to get big strikeouts and strand the bases loaded.

The Wild Things got their train moving in the 3rd, drawing back-to-back leadoff walks against LHP Jack Eisenbarger before 3B Tommy Caufield lined a ball off Eisenbarger's leg and into shallow left field. Two runs scored on the scorching liner. LF Wagner Lagrange cashed in another run with a sacrifice fly later in the frame. Washington led 3-0 after three.

They got back to work in the 4th with another pair of walks to start the inning. SS Ethan Wilder got the big hit, lining an RBI double to push the Wild Things away from Lake Erie.

After another run in the 5th, Washington led 7-0. Meanwhile, the Crushers were only able to muster a pair of hits against the Wild Things pitching staff. DH Vincent Byrd Jr and SS Jarrod Watkins both had hard hit doubles scattered, but two hits were hardly enough to take down the Washington blitz.

Both RHP Sam Curtis and LHP Kenny Pierson, veteran relievers, pitched scoreless innings in relief in the late innings. However, Washington would walk into the Frontier League Championship Series, awaiting the winner of the East Divisional Series.

For Lake Erie, 2024 has come to a close. In a year where they were coming off one of the worst seasons in Frontier League history, they shocked everybody with their first half, their final week of the season, and their performance in the West Division Wild Card Game to get to this series against Washington.

Coming off a year where there was little thought about the team from Avon, this Crushers team garnered a healthy fear - a fearful respect of a certain small, purple fruit.

Undoubtedly, such fear and respect will be carried over into 2025. Lack such fear at your own risk. While not in a winning effort, such a respect has been reborn. For the final time in 2024: You can fear the grape.

