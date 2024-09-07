Multi-Run Innings Sink Titans in Game Two

September 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans in action

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans in action(Ottawa Titans)

Québec City, QC - With a chance to advance, the Ottawa Titans were unable to stop the Québec Capitales on Saturday, falling 10-6 in Game Two of the Frontier League Division Series.

All started well for the visitors against the Frontier League Pitcher of the Year James Bradwell (ND, 0-0) - who walked three in the opening inning - as an infield single from Brendan O'Donnell put the Titans up 1-0.

Making his first career playoff start, CJ Blowers (loss, 0-1) battled through the opening two innings - seeing the bases left loaded in the first before a runner was left in scoring position in the second - as the Titans held the advantage.

In the third, the Capitales took the lead courtesy of back-to-back solo homers with one out from Kyle Crowl and Justin Gideon to pull ahead 2-1.

The Titans didn't let the setback phase them - as Peyton Isaacson and Christian Ibarra reached on singles in the fourth - seeing a sac bunt put two in scoring position.

Bradwell left after three and a third for left-hander Harley Gollert - who allowed both inherited runners to score on a Jackie Urbaez two-run single down the right-field line to put the Titans back in front at 3-2.

Looking for another answer - the Capitales got it with two on in the fifth - as Blowers left following four and a third. Right-hander Matt Dallas allowed a game-tying RBI double off the bat of Tommy Seidl - before a sinking liner from Anthony Quirion dropped in front of Lamar Briggs, then bounced over the left-fielder's head and rolled away. Quirion plated two on the triple - but on the throw-in, the ball hopped into the Titans dugout - sending Quirion in to score to make it 6-3.

In the sixth, David Glaude belted a two-run homer to right off Scott Prins - who then plunked Quirion later in the frame with the bases loaded, to make it 9-3.

The Titans attempted a late comeback - as Michael Fuhrman blasted a three-run shot to centre off Ruben Ramirez to make it a three-run game.

Before it was all said and done - Justin Gideon smashed his second homer of the game in the eighth to end the scoring.

AJ Wright went 0-for-1 with three walks - as Michael Fuhrman posted a two-hit night - while Jackie Urbaez and Aaron Casillas each singled and walked.

With the series tied at one, the 2024 Frontier League East Division Series will require a winner-take-all third game on Sunday night at 5:05 p.m. from Stade Canac in Québec City, Québec.

The winner of tomorrow's game the West Division champion Washington Wild Things in Game One of the best-of-five Frontier League Championship Series on Tuesday night at Wild Things Park in Washington, Pennsylvania.

All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and the "All-In" Playoff Package, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.