Washington Sweeps FLDS, Punches Ticket to Play for FL Title

September 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things punched their ticket by crushing the grapes... no fear needed. The final in Game 2 of the Frontier League West Division Series was 10-0 as Washington clinched its spot in the 2024 Frontier League Championship Series.

The Wild Things scored three in three different innings and shut the Crushers out for the second-straight game en route to the victory.

Zach Kirby had to work for four scoreless innings in the win, stranding the bases loaded twice: once in the second and once in the fourth. While he did the work, Washington managed to plate the game's first runs in the third. Tommy Caufield's RBI single made it 1-0 and on the same play left fielder Burle Dixon threw the ball to third away allowing a second run to come across. Wagner Lagrange lifted a sacrifice fly later in the frame to make it 3-0.

Washington grabbed three more in the fourth on RBI hits from Ethan Wilder and Ricardo Sanchez and a sac fly by Tommy Caufield. It'd get a run in the fifth on a Jalen Miller RBI single before scoring three more in the seventh. Ethan Wilder walked with the bases loaded before Ricardo Sanchez drove in two more with a single, making it 10-0.

Zach Kirby got a no decision with four scoreless innings. Dariel Fregio took over in the fifth and pitched two scoreless with two strikeouts. Ryan Munoz worked the seventh, Alex Carrillo the eighth and Jordan DiValerio finished the game to send the Wild Things to play for a title.

The Wild Things will meet either Québec or Ottawa, who will play a decisive game three of the East Division Series Sunday in Québec.

Washington will host games one and two of the Frontier League Championship Series Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday's game features a clapper giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates, presented by St. Clair Health. Wednesday is a Senior Slugger Program Wednesday presented by AARP Pennsylvania.

First pitch Tuesday is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Wild Things Park. Wednesday's game will start at 6:05 p.m. The home championship series games are presented by St. Clair Health. Tickets are $5 for the general public and are available now at washingtonwildthings.com or by calling the Ticket Return Box Office at 866-456-WILD.

