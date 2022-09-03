Lake Erie Drops Series

Sauget, Ill. - After being eliminated from playoff contention, the Crushers with two games left to build momentum going into the 2023 season.

It was all Gateway on Saturday night. Just like in game one, the Grizzlies used a couple big innings and a strong starting pitching performance to defeat the Crushers 5-1.

For the Grizzlies they scored all five of their runs in three innings. It was a three run first, Isaac Benard with an RBI double to left field. Kevin Krause followed with an RBI double to right field. Zach Racusin, an RBI single to center field. Only one run in the second inning for the Grizzlies. An RBI single for Benard, his second RBI. Gateway topped off the strong performance with a run in the eighth inning. Clint Freeman hit a solo home run to left field.

Lake Erie's lone run came in the second inning. Casey Combs hit an RBI single to center field.

The Grizzlies used clutch hits behind another strong pitching performance. The starter Steven Ridings twirled a gem. He threw seven innings, allowed one run on six hits, walked two, and struck out five. For Anderson DeLeon it was a two inning save. The relief pitcher allowed a runner on in the eighth inning but threw two scoreless innings to give Gateway the 5-1 win.

The season finale will take place on Sunday, September 4th. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

