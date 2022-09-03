Otters Clinch Postseason Spot with Win at Florence

Evansville Otters on game day

Evansville Otters on game day

FLORENCE, Ky. - The Evansville Otters clinched their spot in the 2022 Frontier League postseason with an 8-1 win against the Florence Y'alls.

For the third time in the last four games between the two, the Florence Y'alls started the game with a solo home run from Brennan Price.

The 1-0 Florence lead lasted to the third when Evansville struck. J.R. Davis kicked off the Otters scoring with a two-run double. Later in the third, two more runs came home on a two-run single from Miles Gordon.

From the third, the 4-1 Evansville lead held firm well into the game's later stages.

In the seventh, after back-to-back singles and a walk, Dakota Phillips emptied the bases with a grand slam, his second of the season. The grand slam gave the Otters an 8-1 lead as the bullpen got involved.

Between Jacob Bowles and Kein Davis, the Otters' relief pitching kept the Evansville lead intact, leading to a series-opening 8-1 win for the Otters.

Austin Gossmann got the win for Evansville, giving up just one run in six complete innings. Jonaiker Villalobos received the loss, giving up six of the Otters' nine runs.

With the win (and Lake Erie's loss), the Otters claimed their spot in the 2022 Frontier League postseason. From here, the Otters and Schaumburg Boomers will wait to see who hosts the one-game wild-card round on Tuesday, Sept. 9th.

The series with Florence continues Saturday night with a 5:36 p.m. CT first pitch from Thomas More Stadium.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

