ThunderBolts Lose Game Two and the Series Against Wild Things

September 3, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







WASHINGTON, PA- The final series of the year continued with a loss to the Frontier League Western Division Champion Washington Wild Things (61-34) in Pennsylvania on Saturday night by the final score of 5-2.

The ThunderBolts' (33-61) offense was held scoreless until 9th inning by Wild Things' LHP Sandro Cabrera (W, 8-4). The veteran southpaw hurled 8+ strong innings, allowing just four hits and two runs while fanning eleven ThunderBolts hitters along the way.

The Bolts' Garrett Christman (L, 4-7) held strong against his counterpart until allowing three runs in the home half of the fifth inning. A 2-0 lead by Washington entering the inning quickly turned to a five run advantage after back-to-back home runs from Nick Ward and Anthony Brocato. Christman tossed seven innings on the night, allowing all five runs while striking out two and walking one.

Windy City got on the board in the final frame thanks to a leadoff solo home run from Brian Klein, his fifth in just sixteen games since joining the team. After Brian Fuentes drew a walk, Washington starter Sandro Cabrera was lifted in favor of reliever Christian James. He surrendered back to back hits to Matt Morgan and Jairus Richards, allowing Fuentes to score the second Bolts' run of the night. Both runs were charged to Cabrera.

The Thunderbolts' brief 3 game season-ending road-trip concludes Sunday evening, with first pitch against the Wild Things scheduled for 5:35 Eastern. Broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.