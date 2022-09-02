Lake Erie Avoids Sweep

Schaumburg, Ill. - The Lake Erie Crushers (49-44) were looking to avoid the sweep in the worst possible way. A team that needed to come in and win a series and not let a sweep ruin their playoff chances. For the Schaumburg Boomers (52-41) they clinched a playoff spot already but were looking to stay in firm control of the second seed.

Lake Erie for all three games including tonight, had a lead. This time the Crushers were able to hold onto their lead and add onto it. Great hitting and pitching for the Crushers helped them avoid the sweep and win 7-2.

There were no runs until the third inning for both teams. Lake Erie scored four runs on a Connor Owings solo home run to right field. Jackson Valera followed with a two-run home run to center field. The power righty DJ Stewart launched a solo home run to center field to heighten the lead to four. Schaumburg responded with a Blake Grant-Parks RBI single in the third and in the fourth, a William Salas RBI double cut the deficit to two.

The Crushers added insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, it was a two-run home run to left field for Bryan De La Rosa. In the seventh, Stewart continued his hot performance with an RBI single to left field, giving the Crushers their biggest lead at five.

Pitching was a strong suit for the Crushers in the win. The starter Gunnar Kines threw six innings, allowed eight hits, two runs (one earned), two walks, and kept throwing strikeouts with eight. Sam Curtis relieved the starter in the seventh inning and pitched in his longest outing. Curtis threw three innings, allowed one hite, zero runs, and struck out four. He recorded the save and helped Lake Erie to a 7-2 win.

Lake Erie will play their final three games against the Gateway Grizzlies in Sauget, Ill. First pitch for Friday, September 2nd is scheduled for 7:45 PM ET.

