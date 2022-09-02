Grizzlies Stay Hot, Roll Over Lake Erie

The Gateway Grizzlies scored six runs in the first inning, two runs in the second, and three in the sixth to power their offense to victory to an 11-2 victory over the Lake Erie Crushers on Friday night at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

In the top of the first inning, former Grizzlie Connor Owings got the scoring started for Lake Erie with a leadoff solo home run off Gateway starter Brendan Feldmann (7-8) to make it 1-0. But the Grizzlies responded in a big way in the bottom of the frame off Lake Erie starter Kevin Holcomb (1-1). With the bases loaded and one out, a wild pitch allowed Andrew Penner to score and tie the ballgame. Two batters later with two outs, Jay Prather drew an RBI walk to give the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead. Then, Ian Bibiloni launched a grand slam to left field to expand the lead to 6-1.

Gateway added two more runs in the bottom of the second with back-to-back RBI singles by Kevin Krause and Zach Racusin, which gave Gateway an 8-1 lead. After three scoreless innings for both teams, the Grizzlies added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run single by Racusin and another RBI hit by Prather to complete their scoring.

Meanwhile, Feldmann finished off his 2022 season with a victory on the mound, tossing six innings of one-run ball while striking out seven batters, and finishing the season with 116 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies will continue their final series with the middle game against the Crushers on Saturday night, September 3, at 6:45 p.m. CT.

