Boomers Open Final Regular Season Series with Extra-Inning Victory

September 2, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release







JOLIET, Ill. - The 2021 Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers won in extra innings for the first time since the opening roadtrip of the year, recording a 4-3 victory in 10 innings over the Joliet Slammers to open the final series of the regular season.

Alec Craig led off the game with a solo homer, his eighth of the year, to put the Boomers ahead. Craig has hit four leadoff homers this season including two at Joliet. Clint Hardy opened the second with a double and scored on a two-out infield hit from Brett Milazzo. The lead extended to 3-0 in the third on a Mike Hart RBI single. Joliet was able to tie the game with three two-out runs in the bottom of the third. Both teams had chances but neither could come through as the contest moved into extra innings. Starting with a runner at second, Schaumburg grabbed the lead on an RBI single from Hardy to score the international runner. Darrell Thompson posted two strikeouts in the 10th to reach 90 for the year and tally his 17th save.

Aaron Glickstein worked five innings in a no-decision. Thomas Nicoll struck out 2.2 blank innings of relief. Jake Joyce collected the win, the 22nd of his career, by fanning two in 1.1 innings. The win marked the 22nd of his career to equal the team's career record. Craig finished with three hits while Hardy and Milazzo posted two apiece.

The Boomers (53-41) continue to hold a 1.5 game lead in the battle for home field advantage in the wild card game after clinching the team's fifth playoff appearance on Wednesday. The final series of the regular season continues tomorrow night. RHP Jumpei Akanuma (4-2, 3.69) is slated to start. Visit boomersbaseball.com for all the details.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.