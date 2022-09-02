ThunderBolts Drop Series Opener Against Wild Things

September 2, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







WASHINGTON, PA- The final series of the year opens with a loss to the Frontier League Western Division Champion Washington Wild Things (59-34) in Pennsylvania on Friday night, despite an early first inning lead.

The ThunderBolts' (33-60) offense got going right out of the gate, as Frontier League stolen base leader Brynn Martinez led off the game with a single, promptly stole second base, and scored on an RBI hit from Jake Boone. Back to back third inning doubles with one out from Peyton Isaacson and Jake Boone allowed a Brian Klein groundout to second base to score Isaacson and tie the game at two. It was unfortunately the last time the game would be so close.

Bolts' starting pitcher Miguel Ausua (2-9) recorded two quick outs in the third frame, then found some trouble. With two away, he walked three Wild Things' hitters consecutively. With the bases loaded, Anthony Brocato drove a double down the left field line making it a 5-2 game, scoring all three runners in the process. Washington never relinquished the lead. They added two more in the 6th and a single tally in the 8th as well.

All told, Ausua threw 6 innings, surrendered 7 earned runs, walked 4 and struck out three. The southpaw threw 113 pitches in the finals start for him in the 2022 season. On the flip side, Washington rookie RHP Justin Showalter (4-1) worked 7 innings, picking up his fourth win in just five starts. The righty walked two and struck out two batters, allowing just the two earned runs.

Peyton Isaacson continued his hot hand at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a run scored and adding a base on balls as well. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances on the evening.

The Thunderbolts' brief 3 game season-ending road-trip continues Saturday evening, with first pitch against the Wild Things scheduled for 6:05 CDT. Broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com

ThunderBolts Drop Series Opener Against Wild Things

WASHINGTON, PA- The final series of the year opens with a loss to the Frontier League Western Division Champion Washington Wild Things (59-34) in Pennsylvania on Friday night, despite an early first inning lead.

The ThunderBolts' (33-60) offense got going right out of the gate, as Frontier League stolen base leader Brynn Martinez led off the game with a single, promptly stole second base, and scored on an RBI hit from Jake Boone. Back to back third inning doubles with one out from Peyton Isaacson and Jake Boone allowed a Brian Klein groundout to second base to score Isaacson and tie the game at two. It was unfortunately the last time the game would be so close.

Bolts' starting pitcher Miguel Ausua (2-9) recorded two quick outs in the third frame, then found some trouble. With two away, he walked three Wild Things' hitters consecutively. With the bases loaded, Anthony Brocato drove a double down the left field line making it a 5-2 game, scoring all three runners in the process. Washington never relinquished the lead. They added two more in the 6th and a single tally in the 8th as well.

All told, Ausua threw 6 innings, surrendered 7 earned runs, walked 4 and struck out three. The southpaw threw 113 pitches in the finals start for him in the 2022 season. On the flip side, Washington rookie RHP Justin Showalter (4-1) worked 7 innings, picking up his fourth win in just five starts. The righty walked two and struck out two batters, allowing just the two earned runs.

Peyton Isaacson continued his hot hand at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a run scored and adding a base on balls as well. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances on the evening.

The Thunderbolts' brief 3 game season-ending road-trip continues Saturday evening, with first pitch against the Wild Things scheduled for 6:05 CDT. Broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from September 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.