Lake Country Overpowers Chicago in Series Finale

ROSEMONT, ILL. - The Lake Country DockHounds defeated the Chicago Dogs 10-3 Sunday afternoon at Impact Field. The loss drops the Dogs to 28-30 this season, heading into the All-Star break. The team sits fourth in the American Association's division standings.

The DockHounds backed an all-around offensive performance to the victory. The team racked up 11 hits against the Dogs pitching staff.

Half of the runs the DockHounds scored came against the Dogs' starting pitcher, Nick Green, who lasted four innings and allowed five earned runs and five hits.

Green started the outing in style, by striking out the top of Lake Country's lineup in order. The DockHounds pounced on Green in the second and fifth innings, when he surrendered his five runs.

The DockHounds scored an additional four runs in the top of the eighth to officially put the ballgame out of reach for the Dogs. Every Lake Country batter reached once, and eight of the nine starters recorded a hit against Chicago pitchers.

The Dogs' offense was limited Sunday afternoon. The Dogs only scored three times on a mere five hits.

Lake Country starting pitcher Conor Fisk was dominant in his four innings of work. He allowed only one Chicago hitter to reach while striking out two.

Brennan Metzger hit his second home run of the season against Fisk in the fourth inning. The solo blast went deep to left-center field. It was Metzger's first home run since May 24.

The Dogs added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Luke Mangieri singled in Nick Heath, and Jesus Lujano doubled Rosa home.

The Lake Country bullpen held the Dogs silent after the fifth. The Dogs recorded one hit in the final four innings on Sunday.

The Dogs return to action on July 20 against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The first pitch is set for noon at the Steel Yard.

