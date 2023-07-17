Big Trip for Lloyd Earns Batter of the Week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The American Association has named Sioux City Explorers IF/OF Matt Lloyd the Pointstreak Batter of the Week for the week ending July 16. Lloyd went 12-for-25 during the week with three home runs, driving in six runs and scoring six runs for the Explorers. The native of Okotoks, Alberta, Canada led off twice for the Explorers the week prior, but on the last road trip, he was inserted into the leadoff spot for all six games. That move helped the X's go three and three on the road trip, including winning their second series of the season against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in Fargo.

In the series at Fargo, he went 7-for-14 with three home runs and three RBI. Lloyd had two multi-hit games in the Explorers series win over the RedHawks. On Friday July 14 in the X's 8-5 win, he would go 3-for-5 with a home run; then two days later on Sunday, he would lead off the game with a home run and go 4-for-5 with a walk in a 7-2 win. Lloyd hit long balls in back-to-back innings as he followed up his first inning solo blast with a second inning two-run shot.

Lloyd is in his first year with the Explorers after being drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 15th round of the amateur draft in 2019 out of the University of Indiana and after spending three years in the Reds organization. For the season, Lloyd leads Sioux City with a .353 average (60 H/ 170 AB), 60 hits and 41 runs. He is second on the team with 10 home runs and 36 RBI, following teammate Vince Fernandez who has 12 home runs and 41 RBI. Lloyd and Fernandez were both named to the American Association All-Star Team for the game July 18 at Franklin Field in Milwaukee. He will be the starter at third base for the West Division.

The native of Canada has put up impressive numbers despite missing 12 games while he and fellow national team member Jake Sandford played for Team Canada in Argentina in the Pan-Am Game qualifying tournament. In 2014 as a member of Team Canada, Lloyd was on the Bronze Medal winning team at the 2014 Pan Am Games in Mexico.

Lloyd was a big-time bat at the University of Indiana during his college days and was a dual threat as a pitcher before converting to a full-time position player in professional ball. The 27-year-old reached AA with the Reds and played 52 games with them between 2021-22 where he hit .228 with 18 home runs and 52 RBI in 106 games.

Sioux City is off for the American Association All-Star break Monday July 17 through Wednesday July 19. The Explorers return to action beginning a four-game series Thursday night against the Lincoln Saltdogs with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

