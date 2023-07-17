American Association Home Run Derby Delivers Thrilling Finish at Franklin Field

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The American Association All-Star break is here. Day one of the festivities began around 11:00 a.m. and continued throughout the day, culminating in the home run derby at 7:30.

The first round of the derby featured eight All-Star players. They competed in a bracket-style competition to battle for the championship. Each player had two minutes to hit as many home runs as they could in each round.

The opening dual had Milwaukee's own Cam Balego against Cleburne's Zach Nehrir. Balego went first ad was able to score seven homers, but Nehrir just outreached him with eight to move on to round two.

Then the other two East Division players battled it out. Josh Altmann of the Chicago Dogs took on yet another Cleburne Railroader in Hill Alexander, with Alexander winning 11-10. It was then the West's turn. Two Lincoln Saltdogs took on a Kansas City Monarch and Sioux City Explorer with Nick Anderson pitted against Chris Herrmann and Conner Panas against Vince Fernandez.

Herrmann defeated Anderson 9-5 and Panas topped Fernandez 8-3.

We then played the semifinals with the two Railroader teammates facing each other before the West Division foes. Nehrir was able to take down his teammate outhitting him by four 15-11. Panas then defeated Herrmann in the final second to advance to the championship 9-8.

The final was then set with the righthanded Nehrir taking on the southpaw Panas. Nehrir went first and saved his best performance for last, knocking out an outstanding 16 home runs. Panas had his work cut out for him but he battled hard, bringing it to within two in the final ten seconds, but ran out of gas right at the end as Nehrir took the championship belt 16-14.

