Sports stats

MLS Los Angeles FC

LAFC vs. FC Dallas: Full Match Highlights

July 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video


For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #goals

Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics



Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central