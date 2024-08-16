LAFC Travels to Face Seattle in 2024 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals, Saturday, August 17, at Lumen Field

LAFC travels to face Seattle in the Leagues Cup 2024 Quarterfinals on Saturday, August 17, at Lumen Field. The match kicks off at 5:00 p.m. PT with the winner advancing to the Leagues Cup Semifinals against either Club América of Liga MX or the Colorado Rapids. (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera).

In its second year, Leagues Cup is an unprecedented event in global football that began on July 26 with all 47 MLS and LIGA MX teams competing in a World Cup-style tournament with the Leagues Cup trophy and three automatic bids into the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup on the line.

LAFC and Seattle have faced off twice this year in the MLS regular season, with LAFC defeating the Sounders 2-1 on February 24 at BMO Stadium and 3-0 on July 20 at Lumen Field.

Match Information

Matchup: LAFC vs. Seattle

Kickoff: August 17 @ 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

