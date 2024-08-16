History! 'Caps Advance in Inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR - It was a historic night at Estadio Cuscatlán on Thursday, as Vancouver Whitecaps FC League1 BC women's team won 1-0 over Alianza Women FC in the first ever match of the Concacaf W Champions Cup. With the victory, Whitecaps FC have advanced to the 2024-25 Concacaf W Champions Cup Group Stage.

The 'Caps League1 BC women's team is currently on a 28-game unbeaten streak (24W-0L-4D) and have not lost a competitive match in more than a year, since June 11, 2023.

Vancouver are set to play each team in Concacaf W Champions Cup Group B once, for a total of four matches per club.

To kick off the group, Whitecaps FC will visit Mexican side Club América Femenil at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Wednesday, August 21 and then travel to Panamá to face Santa Fe FC at Estadio Universitario on Wednesday, September 4.

The 'Caps will conclude group play when they host National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) clubs San Diego Wave FC on Tuesday, October 1 and Portland Thorns FC on Tuesday, October 15 at BC Place. Whitecaps FC Season Members will receive pre-sale access with a preferred member rate and tickets will be on sale to the general public on Tuesday, August 27 at 10 a.m. PT.

The group winners and runners-up (four clubs in total) will progress to the semifinals and ultimately the third place match and final, which is set to take place from May 22 to 25, 2025.

Head coach Katie Collar fielded a strong squad, including seven teenagers starting, captained by League1 BC Player of the Year Jeneva Hernandez Gray and complemented by four recent newcomers in goalkeeper Morgan McAslan, wingback Jourdan Ziff, midfielder Josie Longhurst, and forward Jessica De Filippo.

The 'Caps had the first big chance of the match on 20 minutes. Hernandez Gray stole the ball in the Alianza end and fed Kaylee Hunter, who put a low show just wide of the net.

Hunter was back at it four minutes later. After receiving a long ball from Longhurst and breaking into the box, Hunter beat the keeper but was taken down for a penalty kick before she could get her shot off. 17-year-old midfielder Emily Wong stepped up to take it and wrote her name into the history books with the first ever goal in the Concacaf W Champions Cup.

Hunter was a menace once more in the 33rd minute, again winning a ball in the box first and deftly touching it by the keeper before it was just cleared off the line at the last possible moment.

In the 53rd minute, Alianza had their most threatening attack; however, Morgan McAslan did well to smother the cross before it could reach it's target.

Six minutes later, Jaime Perrault went on a terrific run and cut into the box before firing a shot into the arms of goalkeeper Roxana Vega.

The 66th minute saw McAslan called into action again, as she was sure handed in collecting a long free kick.

McAslan's most heroic moment came in the 79th minute, as she saved a good strike from outside the box before the rebound was hit wide.

The 'Caps had a brilliant chance to put the match away in the 82nd minute. Perrault received a cross from Bianca Patik and put a shot towards goal. As the rebound popped out to Hunter, her strike went high to keep the score 1-0.

In the end, the 'Caps defended valiantly as a young team and showed tremendous maturity to secure their spot in the group stage.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Crystal Sobers

Player of the Match: Emily Wong

Scoring Summary

25' - VAN - Emily Wong (penalty kick)

Statistics

Possession: ALI 62% - VAN 38%

Shots: ALI 9 - VAN 11

Shots on Goal: ALI 3 - VAN 4

Fouls: ALI 10 - VAN 12

Offsides: ALI 3 - VAN 2

Corners: ALI 4 - VAN 6

Cautions

24' - ALI - Rosmery Mendoza

44' - VAN - Bridget Mutipula

63' - VAN - Emily Wong

Alianza Women FC

1.Roxana Vega; 23.Irma Hernandez, 17.Priscila Ortiz (C), 6.Rosmery Mendoza (12.Genesis Carpio 43'), 5.Andrea Recinos (14.Paola Ceren 70'); 11.Maggi Segovia, 15.Melanie Mikoy, 19.Raquel Ramirez (33.Gladis Ulloa 81'), Stephanie Zuniga; 9.Alejandra Curiel (26.Yaneth Sotelo 89'), 8.Joseline Rivas

Substitutes not used

25.Valentina Jimenez, 3.Marilyn Cabrera, 4.Linda Guillen, 16.Marcela Varela, 21.Jenifer Flores, 27.Diana Perez

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

33.Morgan McAslan; 14.Téa Mayson (18.Zahra Bains 75'), 12.Keira Martin, 16.Bridget Mutipula; 8.Jaime Perrault, 7.Jeneva Hernandez Gray (C), 4.Emily Wong, 19.Josie Longhurst, 21.Jourdan Ziff (24.Bianca Patik HT); 22.Jessica De Filippo (20.Chloe Taylor HT) (13.Sammy Reimer 62'), 11.Kaylee Hunter

Substitutes not used

30.Kylie Sandulak, 32.Dakota Beckett, 15.Jade Mitchell, 25.Mia Guterres, 26.Abigail Anderson, 27.Quinn Johnson, 28.Brianne Reed

