Charlotte FC Midfielder Brecht Dejaegere Joins KV Kortrijk

August 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced that midfielder Brecht Dejaegere has transferred to Belgian side KV Kortrijk on a permanent basis.

Dejaegere joined CLTFC in July 2023 and made 33 appearances for the Club in all competitions. The midfielder scored 2 goals and added 2 assists.

"Brecht was a top pro and respected teammate who dedicated himself to the success of our organization over the past year and we're thankful for his contributions to Charlotte FC," said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "He'll be returning to Belgium and the Club that gave him his start in professional football, and we wish him nothing but success back home."

Dejaegere moves back to KV Kortrijk where the Belgian midfielder featured 74 times from 2010 to 2013. He joined the KVK academy in 2007 and rose through the ranks before debuting for the first team in 2010.

