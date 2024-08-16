Rapids Set for Leagues Cup Quarterfinals Clash with Club América

August 16, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids head to California for their highly anticipated Leagues Cup Quarterfinals match against top-seeded Club América on Saturday, August 17. Kickoff at Dignity Health Sports Park is set for 8:00 p.m. MT (Apple TV-MLS Season Pass, Altitude Sports Radio 950AM).

In what will be the second matchup between these two sides in their history, a first- time appearance in the Leagues Cup Semifinal is on the line. To get to this point, both clubs have had successful, but different, campaigns in this year's tournament.

It has been a long journey for the Rapids over a short period of time to get to this point in the tournament. The club has made their way past the group stage and two rounds of the knockout stage, earning positive results against three Liga MX sides in a row along the way. A shootout victory over Club León and victories over FC Juárez and Deportivo Toluca F.C. has Colorado just two matches away from an opportunity to lift the 2024 Leagues Cup trophy.

In their most recent contest, the Rapids secured a victory in thrilling fashion over Toluca this past Tuesday. Rafael Navarro opened the match's scoring off an assist from Sam Vines to give Colorado the lead late in the first half. Toluca managed to equalize in the middle of the second half, but the Rapids kept up their press in the hopes of winning in regulation. Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic found himself with the ball along the right wing and played a one-touch cross into the box, and following a few deflections, forward Darren Yapi tapped it into the back of the net for the stoppage time winner.

For Club América, this will only be their third match so far in tournament play. The top-seeded Liga MX side earned a bye through the Group Stage after winning the league in 2023. The club started their Leagues Cup campaign with a 2-1 victory over fellow Liga MX side, Atlas F.C. The win sent Club América to their second consecutive Leagues Cup Round of 16, this time against St. Louis CITY SC.

The Round of 16 proved to be a challenging task for América, who went up against their first MLS side in this year's tournament. St. Louis took a 2-1 lead in the 55th minute following a penalty kick, leading Club América to an increased attacking presence. The club was able to strike back in the 79th minute to equalize, and then quickly took the lead seven minutes later. A stoppage time goal sealed the match at 4-2 at Dignity Health Sports Park to advance the club to their first Leagues Cup Quarterfinals appearance.

The winner of Saturday's match will advance to face either LAFC or Seattle Sounders, depending on the result of their matchup. A semifinal appearance also earns the club a spot in the tournament's Third Place match at a minimum. Third place will earn a spot in the first round of the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

