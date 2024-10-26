LAFC Hosts Vancouver in Game 1 of 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Sunday, October 27, at BMO Stadium

October 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC will kick off the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs as the top seed in the Western Conference and will host the Vancouver Whitecaps in Game 1 of the Round One Best-of-3 Series on Sunday, Oct. 27, at BMO Stadium at 6:45 p.m. PT. (Free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera, Sirius XM FC).

This is the second time in the last three seasons LAFC has entered the playoffs as the top seed, and the Black & Gold are attempting to return to the MLS Cup Final for the third straight season.

LAFC eliminated Vancouver from the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs in Round One, winning the first two games of the series.

Match Information

Matchup: LAFC vs. Vancouver

Kickoff: October 27 @ 6:45 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Watch: Free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1

Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), Sirius XM FC Channel 157

