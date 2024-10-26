LA Galaxy Begin Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Campaign against Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, October 26

LOS ANGELES - Beginning their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign, the LA Galaxy play host to the Colorado Rapids in Game 1 of the Western Conference Round One Best-of-3 Series at Dignity Health Sports Park tonight, Saturday, Oct. 26 (8:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass). Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Dignity Health Sports Park tonight, Saturday, Sept. 21 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against Colorado Rapids

Saturday's Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs match between the LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids marks the 96th all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids, with LA leading the series 46-34-13. Against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 40-32-13 record in league play, a 1-0-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 7-2-0 record in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In two meetings between the Galaxy and Rapids during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, LA held an unbeaten record of 2-0-0 (6 GF, 3 GA). In the first meeting between the two teams at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 campaign, LA earned a 3-2 win over Colorado on July 17. The Galaxy defeated Colorado 3-1 on the road on Oct. 2 to earn the club's first win at Dick's Sporting Goods Park dating back to June 21, 2017. In 43 all-time league matches played at home against the Rapids, the Galaxy hold a 26-11-6 record.

LA Galaxy In MLS Cup Playoffs

The LA Galaxy (19-8-7; 69 GF, 50 GA) qualified for the playoffs for the 21st time in 29 seasons after finishing as the second seed in the Western Conference during the 2024 MLS Regular Season. In 77 all-time MLS Cup Playoff matches, the Galaxy hold a record of 45-20-12 (130 GF; 88 GA). Notably, the Galaxy have won a league record five MLS Cups (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014). In the last playoff match between the two teams at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy earned a 1-0 win over the Rapids in the first leg of the Western Conference Semifinals on Oct. 10, 2016.

Galaxy Unbeaten at Dignity Health Sports Park

In 16 matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy held an unbeaten record of 13-0-3 (42 GF; 23 GA). Notably, the Galaxy have won 11 consecutive league matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park (11-0-0) dating back to May 25, outscoring their opponents 31-14 during that span. In 17 matches played across all competitions at DHSP during the 2024 campaign, Gabriel Pec has totaled 21 goal contributions (11 goals, 10 assists). Joseph Paintsil has totaled 14 goal contributions (7 goals, 7 assists) in 14 matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park this season, while Riqui Puig has 18 goal contributions (8 goals, 10 assists) in 14 regular-season matches played at the venue in 2024. Dejan Joveljić has totaled 12 goal contributions (9 goals, 3 assists) in 13 league matches played at DHSP this season.

LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs | Round One Best-of-3 Series

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 | 8:00 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 8:10 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Mark Rogondino (Play-By-Play); Heath Pearce (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jorge Perez-Navarro (Play-By-Play); Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)

