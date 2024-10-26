Injury Update: Ian Fray

October 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF today has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for defender Ian Fray.

The defender suffered an injury to his right medial meniscus during the Oct. 25 match against Atlanta United and will undergo surgery in the days ahead. Fray's return-to-play timetable will be determined as he recovers in the coming weeks.

