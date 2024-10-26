Injury Update: Ian Fray
October 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF today has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for defender Ian Fray.
The defender suffered an injury to his right medial meniscus during the Oct. 25 match against Atlanta United and will undergo surgery in the days ahead. Fray's return-to-play timetable will be determined as he recovers in the coming weeks.
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from October 26, 2024
- Injury Update: Ian Fray - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Begin Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Campaign against Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park Tonight, Saturday, October 26 - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Kick off Postseason at Seattle Sounders FC for Game 1 in the Round One Best-Of-3 Series - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC Hosts Vancouver in Game 1 of 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Sunday, October 27, at BMO Stadium - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Injury Update: Ian Fray
- Inter Miami CF Defeats Atlanta United 2-1 to Take Lead in In Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-Of-3 Series
- Inter Miami CF to Get Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Campaign Underway against Atlanta United on Friday
- Four Inter Miami CF Players and Head Coach 'Tata' Martino Feature as MLS Announces Finalists for 2024 MLS Year-End Awards
- Academy Update: September 2024 Players of the Month