Houston Dynamo FC Kick off Postseason at Seattle Sounders FC for Game 1 in the Round One Best-Of-3 Series

October 26, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC kick off their Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign on Monday, Oct. 28, traveling to face Seattle Sounders FC for Game 1 in the Round One Best-of-3 Series. Kickoff at Lumen Field is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT, and fans can watch the action live for free via MLS Season Passon Apple TV and FS1.

Additionally, fans are invited to attend the official Dynamo Watch Party for Game 1 at Pitch 25 (2120 Walker St, Houston, TX 77003) next to Shell Energy Stadium, or visit other official Club pub partners to watch the match.

The Dynamo enter the opening round as the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, securing their 10th overall playoff appearance after a season of milestones, including a single-season Club record for points (54) and road wins (8). Houston earned consecutive playoff appearances for the first time since 2013.

Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 3 to host Seattle for Game 2 in the Round One Best-of-3 Series. Fans can purchase tickets via SeatGeek HERE for as low as $25. Game 3 will be played in Seattle if necessary.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC at Seattle Sounders FC

WHEN:

Monday, Oct. 28 - 8:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Tyler Terens and Kyndra de St. Aubin

Spanish: Diego Pessolano and Daniel Chapela

FS1

English: Joe Malfa and Jamie Watson

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)

