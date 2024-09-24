LAFC Hosts U.S. Open Cup Final on Wednesday, September 25 vs. Sporting Kansas City

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup trophy is on the line on Wednesday, Sept. 25, when LAFC hosts Sporting Kansas City in the 2024 U.S. Open Cup Final at BMO Stadium at 7:30 p.m. PT. The winner-take-all championship match will be broadcast free on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN LA app, and 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish).

This is the second final that LAFC has appeared in this season after reaching the 2024 Leagues Cup Final in August. The U.S. Open Cup is the oldest ongoing national soccer tournament in the United States and features professional and amateur teams competing for the Open Cup trophy and an automatic berth in next year's Concacaf Champions Cup tournament.

NEWS & NOTES:

LAFC advanced to the U.S. Open Cup Final for the first time in club history after defeating the Seattle Sounders 1-0 on Aug. 28 at Starfire Sports Complex.

Since entering MLS in 2018, LAFC has now reached seven finals, playing in MLS Cup two times (2022 and 2023), and winning the trophy in 2022, while also playing in the Concacaf Champions League Final in 2020 and 2023, Campeones Cup in 2023, the Leagues Cup Final in 2024, and the 2024 U.S. Open Cup Final.

LAFC won the Supporters' Shield in 2019 and 2022 for owning the best regular season record in MLS.

