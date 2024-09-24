CanMNT to Hold Training Camp in Montréal During October FIFA Window

September 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - Canada Soccer's Men's National Team (CANMNT) will return to Montréal to begin the October FIFA window ahead of their international friendly against Panama in Toronto on 15 October. Hosted by CF Montréal, CANMNT will train and engage with the Montréal youth soccer community for the week of 7 October before departing for Toronto on 12 October 2024.

To celebrate the Men's National Team's deep alumni roots in Montréal, select Soccer Québec alumni players will be returning to their grassroots clubs to meet and train with local youth teams.

CANMNT will also host a unique opportunity for fans to watch a Men's National Team open training session at Stade Saputo on Wednesday 9 October afternoon. Players will be available for autographs and photos with fans at the end of the session.

Further details about the CANMNT open training session and visits to youth clubs will be communicated shortly.

In partnership with Soccer Québec, identified coaches will be invited to a tactics workshop hosted by Jesse Marsch and the CANMNT coaching staff.

Opponents were not available for a friendly at the start of the October window due to major competition qualifying and domestic tournaments. The global competition schedule created immovable conflicts for every major federation except for USA, Mexico, and Panama. Canada Soccer continues to develop opportunities for CANMNT to compete in Montréal.

