Minnesota United Signs Veteran Defender Michael Boxall to New Contract

September 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that the club has signed veteran, New Zealand international defender Michael Boxall to a new contract for 2025, with a club option for 2026.

"I've had an incredible time in Minnesota and I'm excited to extend my stay and continue to call Allianz Field my home," said defender Michael Boxall. "There isn't a better group of supporters to play for. My family love it here, and I look forward to continue working with Eric Ramsay and his staff to push for success with the club."

"Michael has been a pillar on our team's roster, and a strong part within the Twin Cities community, since he joined the club in 2017," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "We look forward to seeing his leadership and experience continue to shape the future success of our team, both on and off the field."

Boxall joined Minnesota United in 2017 as a member of the Loons' inaugural MLS squad. With MNUFC, the defender has been a mainstay on the back line, where he has made 215 game appearances - all starts - in MLS regular-season and playoffs action, playing an impressive 19,217 minutes on the pitch. Across all competitions as a Loon, Boxall is the club's all-time leader with 230 game appearances - notably all starts - and 20,566 minutes played, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in those competitions.

The defender first played in MLS with the Vancouver Whitecaps after being selected first overall in the 2011 MLS Supplemental Draft ahead of the club's inaugural MLS season. With Vancouver, he made 19 game appearances (18 starts).

Outside of MLS, Boxall played with Wellington Phoenix in the Australian A-League, Central United FC (where he won the 2007 Northern Premier League title), Auckland FC (where he won the New Zealand Football Championship), and SuperSport United of the South African Premier Division.

Internationally, Boxall appeared in his 50th game for the New Zealand National Team during the September 2024 international window, in a match against Mexico at the famous Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. He additionally was a member of the All Whites squad at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

As he has been a mainstay on the field, Boxall has also consistently worked with and volunteered at a local Twin Cities non-profit organization, ACES (Athletes Committed to Educating Students), selecting them as his Man of the Match organization for the past seven seasons. With ACES, he has been an e-mentor to several students throughout the years.

Transaction: Minnesota United signs defender Michael Boxall to a new contract for 2025, with a club option for 2026.

VITALS

Michael Boxall

Position: Defender

Date of birth: 8/18/1988 (36 years old)

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 209

Birthplace: Auckland, New Zealand

Citizenship: New Zealand

