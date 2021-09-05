Labrada and Frogs Walk-Off with Win, 10-9

EVERETT, Wash. - After the Vancouver Canadians (50-57) surged ahead in the sixth inning, the Everett AquaSox (60-47) tied the game, winning with a walk-off homer in the 11th inning.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Tyler Keenan hit a sacrifice fly to deep left field in the bottom of the first, easily scoring Connor Hoover for the first run of the game. The next at-bat, a throwing error allowed Jose Caballero to score after stealing third base.

Vancouver bounced back in the top of the second, scoring two runs off back-to-back groundouts to tie the game, 2-2. Rafael Lantigua put the Canadians in the lead with an RBI single, driving in Eric Rivera for their third run.

Dariel Gomez tied the game with a ground ball to right field in the third inning, scoring Victor Labrada. The next inning, Joseph Rosa launched a two-run homer center field, reclaiming the Frogs' two-run lead. After a scoreless fifth, home runs from Zac Cook and Tanner Morris knocked in three runs, putting Vancouver up 6-5.

Philip Clarke extended the Canadians' lead in the seventh with a solo homer. Before the end of the inning, Cook drove in Vancouver's eighth run with a double to left field. The 'Sox rallied in the bottom of the eighth, scoring three runs to tie the game, 8-8.

Neither team scored again until the 11th inning: Morris scored when Will Robertson popped out, but Labrada's walk-off two-run home run sealed the Frogs' 10-9 victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, starter Jimmy Joyce pitched four complete innings with six strikeouts. Bernie Martinez closed the game, allowing one run in two innings pitched. At the plate, Labrada went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, three RBIs, a double and a walk-off home run.

LOOKING AHEAD

