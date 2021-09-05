Ems No-Hit Hops After Lights out Performance

Seth Corry was lights out in the first inning on Saturday night. He was so lights out, in fact, that the lights at Ron Tonkin Field quite literally stopped working as Saturday night's game between the Eugene Emeralds (59-48) and the Hillsboro Hops (48-57) was postponed due to a light malfunction.

HOW IT HAPPENED: Only one inning was played on Saturday in Hillsboro before both sides seemed to notice that something was missing.

That 'something' proved to be power to the lights at Ron Tonkin Field as the lights failed to kick on in Hillsboro, thereby causing a significant delay.

After approximately twenty-to-thirty minutes, the conclusion was made that the lack of illumination at The Tonk would not be remedied any time soon, and thus the game was postponed.

As a result, Saturday's postponed game will resume in the top of the second starting at 11am PST on Sunday. The game will be played as a nine-inning contest.

Following the conclusion of the game, the two teams will face off again for a seven-inning series finale. Game Two of Sunday's doubleheader is scheduled to begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game One.

