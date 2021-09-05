Vancouver Snags Series, 7-4

EVERETT, Wash. - The Vancouver Canadians (51-57) maintained their lead the entire game, defeating the Everett AquaSox (60-48), 7-4.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Philip Clarke kicked things off for the Canadians with a solo homer in the top of the second. Eric Rivera tacked on two more runs with an RBI single to center field, extending their lead to 3-0. Clarke drove in Vancouver's fourth run the following inning when he hit a line drive to center field.

Andres Guerra hit a home run in the top of the fourth, extending the Canadians' lead to 5-0. In the bottom of the inning, Dariel Gomez put the Frogs on the board with a ground out, easily scoring Victor Labrada from third. After a scoreless fifth, Vancouver reclaimed their five-run lead with a line drive to left field.

In the bottom of the sixth, Cade Marlowe tripled, quickly taking advantage of a wild pitch to score the Frogs' second run. The next inning, a wild pitch allowed the Canadians' seventh run to score. His next at-bat, Gomez crushed a solo shot to right-center field, leaving the 'Sox trailing 7-3.

Gomez smoked another home run in the bottom of the ninth, but Hagen Danner drew a groundout and a strikeout to close the game.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, Igor Januario closed the game, striking out two of the three batters he faced. At the plate, Gomez led the way with two home runs and three RBIs.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Frogs hit the road on Tuesday, September 7 for their final series against the Eugene Emeralds. Click here to catch all the action with Steve Willits. The AquaSox return to Funko Field to close the 2021 season against the Spokane Indians. Promotional highlights include Bark in the Park 2: Electric Barkaloo, Funko Friday and more! Click here to purchase tickets.

