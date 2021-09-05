C's Take Series Win over 'Sox

EVERETT, WA - The Vancouver Canadians scored five runs over the first four frames to beat the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) 7-4 on Sunday evening at Funko Field.

Vancouver started the scoring with three runs in the second. Phil Clarke homered for the second consecutive game and Eric Rivera plated a pair with a two-out single that was set up by a hit batter and two walks to give the C's a 3-0 edge.

The Canadians added to their lead in the third when Spencer Horwitz doubled to extend his hitting streak to 24 consecutive games then scored on Clarke's second RBI hit of the game. Andres Guerra clubbed his first homer of the year in the fifth to make it 5-0.

Paxton Schultz (W, 5-5) got the start and was superb. The Orem, UT native went five and two-thirds, allowed two runs on four hits, walked one and struck out five.

A run in the sixth added to the Vancouver advantage. Davis Schneider doubled, Guerra singled and newcomer Justin Ammons lined a base hit to left field to put the Canadians in front 6-1. After Everett got a run in the bottom of the inning, two hits and a wild pitch brought in another C's score in the seventh to put them back in front by five.

Roither Hernandez and Hagen Danner combined on the final three and a third innings to keep the Frogs at bay and help the C's take their second consecutive series against Everett with a 7-4 win. Vancouver went 8-4 over their last 12 against their geographical rival.

Tanner Morris saw his 22-game hitting streak come to an end, but he worked a walk in the first and has reached base in 32 straight games and 49 of his last 51.

After an off day on Monday, the C's return to Hillsboro's Ron Tonkin Field to take on the first-place Spokane Indians (Rockies) on Tuesday night for the first of six games. Coverage begins with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, at 7:00 p.m. followed by first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on Sportsnet 650. Individual tickets for remaining home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

