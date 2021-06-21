Labour Named High-A West Player of the Week

June 21, 2021







EUGENE, OR - Emeralds OF Franklin Labour has been named the High-A West's Player of the Week for the week of June 14-20.

Over five games played, Labour finished the week with a .455 batting average, nine RBIs, seven walks, and three home runs. Labour slugged 1.364 over the five-game span while also posting an incredible 1.995 OPS.

Following his big week at the plate, Labour is now ranked sixth in the High-A West in RBI (26), seventh in slugging (.500), seventh in home runs (6), and eighth in OPS (.889).

High-A West League Stories from June 21, 2021

