'Sox Split Series against C's, 7-1

HILLSBORO, Ore. - Vancouver Canadians (24-18) defeated the Everett AquaSox (24-16), 7-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First baseman Connor Hoover put the AquaSox ahead 1-0 with a solo home run in the second inning; this was Hoover's second consecutive game with a homer and his fifth of the season. The Canadians tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning when Rafael Lantigua hit an RBI triple, driving Sebastian Espino.

The score remained tied until the bottom of the fifth inning; the Canadians batted around for five runs, giving them a 6-1 lead. Lantigua added one more run onto the Canadians' scoreboard with a solo home run in the eighth inning, marking his second home run of the season and solidifying the Canadians' 7-1 victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, Canadians' relief pitcher Brandon Eisert was credited with the win, giving him a 3-0 record. George Kirby took the loss and is now 2-2 on the season.

Zach DeLoach was 2-for-3 on the day with a double. He's registered six base hits in the last two games, three doubles and three singles, going 12-for-22 with six doubles and seven runs scored during the six-game series with Vancouver.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox are headed to Pasco for a six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils starting Tuesday, June 22 at 7:05 p.m. The AquaSox are 6-0 against the Dust Devils and have outscored the Tri-City 65-16 this season. The pitching match will feature RHP Juan Then (1-1 4.68 ERA) for the AquaSox against LHP Brent Killam (1-3 3.86) for the Dust Devils. Tune in for the pre-game show will begin at 6:50 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Listen to all the action with Steve Willits.

