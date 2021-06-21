Dust Devils Suffer Father's Day Loss

A big night at the plate for the Spokane Indians was too much for the Tri-City Dust Devils (14-27) to overcome as the team fell 12-2 on Sunday at Gesa Stadium. Franklin Torres extended his hitting streak in the loss to seven games with a single in the second inning.

Spokane took an early lead in the top of the second inning off a Nike Decolati two-run home run. The blast gave the Indians a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the night. Both of Tri-City's runs came in the third inning, when Jordyn Adams and Francisco Del Valle had back-to-back RBI singles.

After an off day on Monday, the homestand will continue for the Dust Devils. The Everett AquaSox will come to town to begin a six-game series at Gesa Stadium on Tuesday. Left-hander Brent Killiam will start the series opener for Tri-City.

After an off day on Monday, the homestand will continue for the Dust Devils. The Everett AquaSox will come to town to begin a six-game series at Gesa Stadium on Tuesday. Left-hander Brent Killiam will start the series opener for Tri-City.

