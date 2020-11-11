Kyle Lewis and Evan White Honored with MLB Awards

Former Arkansas Travelers Kyle Lewis and Evan White recently received awards for their outstanding play with the Seattle Mariners during the 2020 Major League season.

Lewis was voted unanimously as the American League Rookie of the Year by the Baseball Writers Association of America. All 30 first-place votes went to Lewis following a season in which he led all AL rookies in on-base percentage (.364), slugging percentage (.437) and runs scored (37) while tying for the lead in home runs (11). He is the first ex-Trav to win a Rookie of the Year award since Mike Trout in 2012. Lewis played with Arkansas in part of 2018 and 2019 amassing 15 homers and 82 runs batted in. He earned the Texas League Player of the Week award for June 11-17, 2019.

White was named as the American League's Rawlings Gold Glove award winner at first base. He is the first rookie to ever win the award at that position. He paced American League first basemen in the statistical category of defensive runs saved with seven and he was one of only three qualifying first basemen to commit just one error in the 2020 season. The previous former Traveler to be awarded a Gold Glove was shortstop Erick Aybar in 2011 in the American League. White played with the Travelers in 2019 and earned the Texas League Player of the Month award for June as well as being named a TL midseason and postseason All-Star.

The Arkansas Travelers, founded in 1901, are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and the longest tenured club in the Texas League. The team calls Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com.

