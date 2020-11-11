ONEOK Field to Host Bedlam Watch Party

On Saturday, November 21, the 2020 edition of Bedlam football is set to again take center stage in the world of college football. A place in the Big 12 Championship game will likely be on the line when the Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys meet, and we want to give you the opportunity to safely enjoy it with other football fans.

ONEOK Field will be opened to host a large, outdoor watch party for fans of both teams. Admission for the watch party will be free of charge.

The big game will be shown live on ONEOK Field's 67-foot HD video board. Stadium gates for the watch party will open at 5:30 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Fans will be allowed to enjoy the game from the seating bowl or on blankets on the playing field.

Stadium concession stands will be open with a number of specials being offered. Specials will include $4 hot dogs, plus $3 domestic draft beers and $5 craft beers for attendees ages 21 and over. In addition, a full-service bar will be open on the concourse.

A limited number of suites with indoor and outdoor seating and an exclusive full-service bar are also available for purchase for the party. The suites will accommodate 12 guests for $450 and will come with $100 credit towards food and beverage purchases. Anyone interested in purchasing a suite can call the Tulsa Drillers at 918-574-8383.

COVID safety standards will be in place for the watch party with all guests asked to wear protective masks when entering the stadium and walking on the concourse. Masks can be removed when enjoying the game in the seating bowl at socially safe distances.

WHEN: Saturday, November 21 at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: ONEOK Field - The First Base Plaza will open

at 5:30 p.m. for entrance

COST: FREE!

SPECIALS: $3 Hot Dogs and Domestic Draft Beers

$5 Craft Beers

