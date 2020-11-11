St. Louis Cardinals Alternate Site Baseballs Available Right Now

November 11, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





If you're reading this, you have a chance to get your hands on a piece of Cardinals history with the Alternate Training Site Baseball Theme Package, available right now by clicking the link below.

We've collected the official baseballs used at the historic St. Louis Cardinals Alternate Training Site right here at Hammons Field, and now you'll be able to purchase your own as a keepsake.

Each baseball comes with an Authenticated Sticker and Certificate, verifying that it was used during the St. Louis Cardinals Alternate Site workouts, which included players like Paul DeJong, Dylan Carlson, Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore, Alex Reyes, Carlos Martinez, Jordan Walker and many more.

The Alternate Training Site Baseball Theme Package is just $17 and also comes with one Field Box ticket voucher to a 2021 Springfield Cardinals home game. This is the only way to take home a baseball used during the 2020 Alternate Training Site!

Once purchased, Alternate Site Baseballs may be picked up outside the Cardinals Front Office. Please call 417-863-0395 when you arrive Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm and a staff member will bring your ball to you. Items can also be shipped for an additional charge. There is a limit of 8 theme packages per order.

UPDATE: If you previously ordered an Alternate Site Shirt, those are available for pick-up at the Cardinals Front Office. Please call 417-863-0395 when you arrive and your shirt will be brought out to you.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from November 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.