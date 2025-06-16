Kyle Langston and Ashanti Ross Lead the Bakersfield Train Robbers over the Dublin Leprechauns 19-1

June 16, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Kyle Langston was the winning pitcher throwing 7 innings with 2 strikeouts while allowing 4 hits.

Sam Ott got the loss for the Dublin Leprechauns.

For the Bakersfield Train Robbers, Ashanti Ross lead the way at the plate going 3-6.

Caleb Harmond also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-1.

This game was played in Bakersfield at Sam Lynn Ballpark on 2025-06-15 at 7:45:00 PM

With the win the Bakersfield Train Robbers move to 13-9 on the season.

Bakersfield Train Robbers play Dublin Leprechauns at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 7:45:00 PM on Jun 16 2025.

With the loss the Dublin Leprechauns move to 8-11 on the season.

Dublin Leprechauns play the Bakersfield Train Robbers at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 7:45:00 PM on Jun 17 2025.







