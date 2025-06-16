Kyle Langston and Ashanti Ross Lead the Bakersfield Train Robbers over the Dublin Leprechauns 19-1
June 16, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release
Kyle Langston was the winning pitcher throwing 7 innings with 2 strikeouts while allowing 4 hits.
Sam Ott got the loss for the Dublin Leprechauns.
For the Bakersfield Train Robbers, Ashanti Ross lead the way at the plate going 3-6.
Caleb Harmond also helped the ballclub at the plate going 1-1.
This game was played in Bakersfield at Sam Lynn Ballpark on 2025-06-15 at 7:45:00 PM
With the win the Bakersfield Train Robbers move to 13-9 on the season.
Bakersfield Train Robbers play Dublin Leprechauns at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 7:45:00 PM on Jun 16 2025.
With the loss the Dublin Leprechauns move to 8-11 on the season.
Dublin Leprechauns play the Bakersfield Train Robbers at Sam Lynn Ballpark at 7:45:00 PM on Jun 17 2025.
Pecos League Stories from June 16, 2025
- Kyle Langston and Ashanti Ross Lead the Bakersfield Train Robbers over the Dublin Leprechauns 19-1 - Bakersfield Train Robbers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bakersfield Train Robbers Stories
- Kyle Langston and Ashanti Ross Lead the Bakersfield Train Robbers over the Dublin Leprechauns 19-1
- Bakersfield Train Robbers to Host Graffiti Art Contest at Sam Lynn June 27 2025
- Charros de Jalisco Take over Stadium in Two Game Series in Bakersfield
- Liga Mexicana Will Land in Bakersfield on April 4 and 5
- Sam Lynn Ballpark Renovations Underway